'Copy Paste DNA?' Woman Realises Half Her Face Looks Like Mom While Other Resembles Dad

In all likelihood, children are supposed to bear some resemblance to their parents’ looks. That is how genetic science works right? But this discovery became quite strange for a TikTok user when she realized that while one half of her face looks exactly like her mother’s, the other half is a replica of her father’s side profile. This ‘copy paste’ of DNA had the woman ‘trippin’ so she decided she should get some other opinions too.

According to a Times Now report, in a video that has gone in the world of TikTok, the user @proudmanholdingfish showed a photo of her parents where they are looking at each other and then shared her side profiles.

And looking at it, we might just have to agree with her assessment of ‘copy-paste DNA’. Interestingly her one side of the face looks different from the other. While the nose and chin look exactly like her mother’s, in the right profile it even looks like a replica of her father’s face in the left profile.

It’s truly fascinating.

As expected, the video has been getting a lot of reaction and people are commenting about the striking resemblance of her face’s feature. While others too shared their experience of having the same realization about having ‘copy paste’ similarity with their parent’s face features.

We wonder if the video will start a new trend for the world of TikTok and Instagram Reels?

Meanwhile, in another TikTok video from last year that had gone viral, a mother-daughter duo was noticed for their striking resemblance. The similarity between the looks of this duo was so uncanny that people thought they were actually twins. Not to miss even the age gap could not create any difference between their looks. The mother, Stacie Smith (41) had posted a series of video with her daughter Madison (16) and challenged users to tell them apart. The duo donned exactly the same clothes and it was too difficult to identify them apart.

