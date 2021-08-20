Coral Reef Size of a Double-Decker Bus Found Near Australia

A coral reef of the size equivalent to a double-decker bus has been discovered in the Great Barrier Reef by a team of scientists in Queensland, Australia. At 5.3 meters high and 10.5 meters wide, the coral reef is the widest to be found in the Great Barrier Reef. Manbarra folks, the indigenous occupants of the Palm Island, have named the reef ‘Muga Dhambi,’ which translates to ‘Big Coral.’ Another mind-boggling fact about the giant reef is that it is older than the European expedition and the foundation of Australia. According to the calculation based on the sea surface temperatures and coral growth rates, Muga Dhambi is between 421-438 years old.

Scientists believe that given the age of the reef, it must have survived major events, like coral bleaching, low tides, invasive species exposure, and roughly 80 massive cyclones, enough to incur immense damage to it. Despite the health-effecting events, the reef, which is made of small marine animals and calcium carbonate, is in surprisingly good health, with 70% of its coral life intact.

“It’s like blocks of apartments. It attracts other species, and they use it for shelter and food. This discovery feels like spotting a massive redwood tree in the midst of a botanic garden. I wonder how no one noticed it or thought of sharing the find with the world in the past 30 years,” Adam Smith, MD, Reef Ecologic at the James Cook University told the Guardian. Smith stated that local researchers and fishers knew about the coral for some time, but nobody had a deeper look into it.

The humongous coral was located by a team of snorkels, including scientists and community members participating in the marine citizen science course, off the coast of Orpheus Island – indigenously known as ‘Goolboodi.’

Corals are an essential element of the marine ecosystem. They can grow up to a size of a metro city. In 2020, scientists discovered a reef taller than the Empire State Building.

