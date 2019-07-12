Shifting Base: Climate Change is Causing Coral Reefs are Moving From Equatorial to Temperate Regions
The study states that as global warming and climate change warms oceans, subtropical regions are becoming more hospitable to corals than the equatorial regions they originally thrived in.
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons.
A new study finds that the number of young corals on tropical reefs has declined by a sharp 85 per cent and instead doubled on subtropical reefs, all within the last forty years.
The findings indicate that coral reefs are retreating from equatorial waters and establishing new reefs in temperate regions.
The study states that as global warming and climate change warms oceans, subtropical regions are becoming more hospitable to corals than the equatorial regions they originally thrived in.
Inhospitable equatorial climate is causing coral larvae to drift and settle in new subtropical places and these reefs could provide refuge for other species being challenged by climate change and new opportunities to protect fledgling ecosystems.
"Climate change seems to be redistributing coral reefs, the same way it is shifting many other marine species," said Nichole Price, senior researcher of the study published in the Journal of Marine Ecology Progress Series.
"The clarity in this trend is stunning, but we don't yet know whether the new reefs can support the incredible diversity of tropical systems," Price added.
Researchers say the trends indicate a global decline in coral recruitment has occurred since 1974. According to the study, persistent reduction in the densities of recruits in equatorial latitudes, coupled with increased densities in sub-tropical latitudes, suggests that coral recruitment may be shifting pole ward.
Also Watch
-
Your Handwriting Can Reveal A Lot About Your Personality
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Saturday 06 July , 2019
Budget 2019 Was Woke and Here's Why: Inclusion of Women-Led Policies to Robotics
-
Sunday 07 July , 2019
The Earth Is Heating Up, And Little You Do Can Change That
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Will Super 30 Finally Pay Off as an Experiment for Hrithik Roshan at the Box Office?
- Kartik Aaryan Buys the Same Flat He Used to Live in During Struggling Days in Bollywood: Report
- Final Volkswagen Beetle Rolls-Off the Mexican Production Line
- Taapsee Pannu Takes Sly Dig at Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Chandel In Her Tweet
- Singapore’s Changi Airport has a Massive Slide to Take Passengers to the Boarding Gate - Watch Video