Corbett Tigers Chewing Plastic Drums Sparks Concern, 'Do We Care?' Asks Social Media

In another shocking incident from the Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR), Nainital, a tiger and her cubs were spotted chewing on a plastic drum in the Ramganga river.
(Image credit: Twitter/ IFS Parveen Kaswan)
As the world combats the increasing menace of plastic pollution, the wildlife population has been a constant sufferer of the man-made disaster.
According to a Times of India report, the footage was filmed by a group of tourists, who later handed over the clip to the CTR authorities.
The CTR director has claimed that although Corbett is a plastic-free zone, where no tourists are allowed to get any sort of plastic, they are not sure how a plastic drum made its way to the spot.
The video of the incident was also shared on Twitter by IFS Parveen Kaswan, who said, "Nothing. Few #tigers playing with #plastic they just received as a gift from us & delivered by this river at #Corbett. That is how deep into #forests & #oceans this plastic menace is growing. Hundreds of wildlife is dying because of them. Picture by Trikansh Sharma. Do we care."
Nothing. Few #tigers playing with #plastic they just received as a gift from us & delivered by this river at #Corbett. That is how deep into #forests & #oceans this plastic menace is growing. Hundreds of wildlife is dying because of them. Picture by Trikansh Sharma. Do we care. pic.twitter.com/dHE58Yarjv— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 7, 2020
The post went viral to draw strong criticisms with many viewing the incident as a 'shameful' act carried out by humans.
This is so serious..— TadobaQueen (@MayaTadoba) February 7, 2020
If we care then we must ban #plastics not just in all wildlife zones but throughout our country. Are we ready for a #plasticfree environment?— Follow ur Intuition (@fyrestik) February 7, 2020
First we invade their territory and then also litter it with plastic waste which not only affects the environment adversly rather plays havoc with the health of wildlife. Hope we remember that video in which many plastic items were recovered from the tummy of a poor bird.— Kalpana Prasad (@KalpanaPrasad03) February 7, 2020
Shame on us— Tanmoy Kumar (@tanmoykkumar) February 7, 2020
So shameful :(— Seema Chauhan (@simi1411) February 7, 2020
February 7, 2020
Corbett is a no plastic zone.... How do we train humans to keep the jungles clean. Irony is that humans are called "Civilised" and animals are called "wild".— Tamanna Naik (@tamannanaik) February 7, 2020
Humans are nature's worst enemy— MLK (@MLK77837996) February 7, 2020
Terming it a 'serious matter', the official said that an inquiry has been requested by the authorities to find out how did the incident occur, including whether it's a negligence on the part of forest workers or a poaching plot.
