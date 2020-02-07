Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Corbett Tigers Chewing Plastic Drums Sparks Concern, 'Do We Care?' Asks Social Media

In another shocking incident from the Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR), Nainital, a tiger and her cubs were spotted chewing on a plastic drum in the Ramganga river.

News18.com

Updated:February 7, 2020, 6:51 PM IST
Corbett Tigers Chewing Plastic Drums Sparks Concern, 'Do We Care?' Asks Social Media
(Image credit: Twitter/ IFS Parveen Kaswan)

As the world combats the increasing menace of plastic pollution, the wildlife population has been a constant sufferer of the man-made disaster.

In another shocking incident surfacing from the Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR), Nainital, a tiger and her cubs were spotted chewing on and playing with a blue coloured plastic drum in the Ramganga river.

According to a Times of India report, the footage was filmed by a group of tourists, who later handed over the clip to the CTR authorities.

The CTR director has claimed that although Corbett is a plastic-free zone, where no tourists are allowed to get any sort of plastic, they are not sure how a plastic drum made its way to the spot.

The video of the incident was also shared on Twitter by IFS Parveen Kaswan, who said, "Nothing. Few #tigers playing with #plastic they just received as a gift from us & delivered by this river at #Corbett. That is how deep into #forests & #oceans this plastic menace is growing. Hundreds of wildlife is dying because of them. Picture by Trikansh Sharma. Do we care."

The post went viral to draw strong criticisms with many viewing the incident as a 'shameful' act carried out by humans.

Terming it a 'serious matter', the official said that an inquiry has been requested by the authorities to find out how did the incident occur, including whether it's a negligence on the part of forest workers or a poaching plot.

