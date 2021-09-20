Coriander, Mint, Potholes: New 'Recipe' for Green Chutney Highlights State of Indian Roads

Take a bunch of coriander, a bunch of mint leaves, lots of green chillies, a dash of lime juice and salt. Grind it into a smooth paste and voila, you’ve got yourself spicy and tangy green chutney that you can have with samosas, kachoris and almost every other Indian snack. While this is a simple recipe, There are people out there who get a little creative and might add a few more ingredients and often these recipes are a hit on social media. Similarly, a green chutney video has gone viral on social media, not for its creative ingredients, but for the creativity in mixing it using potholes.

While “normally," someone would use a grinder to make the paste, the two people in the video simply put all the ingredients in a mixing jar and hopped in their scooter for a ride. The ride was full of “ups and downs" as they rode over water-filled potholes. At the end of the video, the pillion rider took out the jar and revealed that the ingredients turned into a fine paste thanks to the jerks during the ride.

As the hilarious video went viral, people could not stop reacting to it. The silent commentary on the state of Indian roads did not go unnoticed either.

Potholes are a major problem in India, especially during the monsoon, which makes them a reason for several accidents. Recently, in an attempt to draw the attention of authorities towards the poor condition of roads and potholes, residents of Bengaluru’s Anjanpura have planted paddy saplings in the potholes filled with water. Conducted by the Changemakers of Kanakapura Road Association along with local residents, the protest also involved them bringing in a boat and offering rides for Rs 20, according to ANI.

