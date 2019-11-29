Cornfused? A Photo of Young Girl With 'Thin Legs' Has Bamboozled the Internet. Here's Why

A picture is worth a thousand words.

At times, however, pictures can be deceptive. There have been several instances in the past that have left the Internet scratching their heads in amusement.

Simply put, the Internet loves a good optical illusion every now and then.

Something similar happened recently with a now-viral picture of a young girl standing in what seems like a park.

What's special about it?

Shared by Facebook by a user called Christopher Ferry, the photo has grabbed attention for its perfect camouflage.

In the first look, you will notice a girl with extremely thin legs.

Upon closer inspection, you will observe the popcorn packet held by the girl in her hand.

Mindblowing, right?

A lot of netizens were understandably bamboozled by the picture.

While one user wrote, “I thought Lord this poor child is wayyy too thin, zooming in multiple times. FINALLY, i noticed with her little hands. Y'all! I feel terrible!,” another commented, “Wow- I didn't see the popcorn. That's Amazing... I was feeling so sorry for her. Glad she's Happy & Healthy!”

Something similar happened in May, when a simple picture of a model wearing a pair of white ballerina shoes left thousands of netizens confused.

While, at first glance, the model’s legs appear to be too skinny, it was actually because the woman’s dress matched the colour of the background against which the picture was taken.

