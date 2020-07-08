Corona Cuisine? Madurai Restaurant is Serving Mask Parottas for Covid-19 Awareness

Coronavirus pandemic has brought out the creative best in people. While Mumbai Police have aced the art of birthday wishes for celebrities coupled with message on social distancing, a US teen made a prom dress from duct tape and documented a part of the coronavirus pandemic on it. Now, a restaurant in Tamil Nadu's Madurai town has taken the coronavirus awareness a notch higher with mask-shaped parottas.

The innovation was ideated by KL Kumar, owner of Temple City, one of the biggest restaurant chains in Madurai. The idea was conceptualised on Tuesday morning and by evening, the mask was well-plated and served, The Hindu reported.







The idea was to make people aware about the importance of wearing a face mask in public places to control the spread of the virus infection, Kumar was quoted as saying.

Tamil Nadu is the second worst-affected state, with 1,18,594 cases as the number of coronavirus cases in India has surged to 7,42,417, while the number of fatalities has surged past 20,000. In Tamil Nadu, Madurai has highest number of cases only after Chennai. People not wearing face masks in such a situation was one of the reasons that Kumar rolled out the idea of mask-shaped parottas.