'Corona Fighter' Sonu Sood is Being Worshipped in Bhubaneswar, Twitter User Shares Video

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter/ @somanathjena0)

The post went viral with netizens taking to the comment's section to hail the actor and saying he is worth more respect.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 15, 2020, 8:46 PM IST
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood emerged as a hero after he stepped in to help stranded migrant workers and students reach their homes amid coronavirus crisis. Of late, many people have taken to social media to express their gratitude towards the actor for his humanitarian act.

In May, Sood had paid for flight tickets of 167 women migrant workers from Odisha stuck in an embroidery factory in Kerala's Ernakulam and were seeking to return home amid the lockdown.

Also read: Migrants' Hero Turned Marriage Counselor: How Sonu Sood Helped Fighting Couple Stay Together

Following the actor's initiative to help people reach home in times of crisis, a Twitter user from Bhubaneswar took to social media to thank him and shared a video. The video shows a huge poster of Sood that reads 'Corona Fighter' along with the posters of two other people hailed 'Corona Fighter King' and 'Corna Fighter Queen'. The person said that they often worship these people for their act of kindness.


Also read: After Sending Migrants Home, Sonu Sood Supports Campaign Against Domestic Violence In a subsequent tweet, the actor himself took to the post to say, "This is so sweet.. but I don’t deserve this..just your love and wishes keep us alive." 

The post went viral with netizens taking to the comment's section to hail the actor and saying he is worth more respect.






