'Corona Fighter' Sonu Sood is Being Worshipped in Bhubaneswar, Twitter User Shares Video

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood emerged as a hero after he stepped in to help stranded migrant workers and students reach their homes amid coronavirus crisis. Of late, many people have taken to social media to express their gratitude towards the actor for his humanitarian act.

In May, Sood had paid for flight tickets of 167 women migrant workers from Odisha stuck in an embroidery factory in Kerala's Ernakulam and were seeking to return home amid the lockdown.

Following the actor's initiative to help people reach home in times of crisis, a Twitter user from Bhubaneswar took to social media to thank him and shared a video. The video shows a huge poster of Sood that reads 'Corona Fighter' along with the posters of two other people hailed 'Corona Fighter King' and 'Corna Fighter Queen'. The person said that they often worship these people for their act of kindness.



This is so sweet❣️.. but I don't deserve this🙏 just your love and wishes keep us alive ❤️

The post went viral with netizens taking to the comment's section to hail the actor and saying he is worth more respect.





They r deserving this. 🙏🙏🙏🙏

You deserve many more than this sir...🙏

Sonu Is The Best❤️🙏




