1-MIN READ

'Corona Special Khakra' is India's Latest Addition to List of Weird Covid-19 Inspired Edibles Recipes

A photograph of the special khakra packet as surfaced on social media and has evoked hilarious reactions from people.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 24, 2020, 1:46 PM IST
Ever since the coronavirus crisis overtook the world, we have come across several bizarre jugaads. Seems like marketing people are minting on the crisis creatively and the latest in the list is "corona special Khakra". Yes, you heard that right. The Khakra, a Gujarati snack, is being promoted as immunity booster and has ingredients that help keep the virus infection at bay.

"No one can beat Gujjus in marketing... (sic)," a Facebook user wrote as he shared the post.

While the scientists are racing against time to make a vaccine for the infectious virus, looks like the manufacturers of the khakra have found the solution at Rs 80 (no, we are kidding).

This is not for the first time that the country has seen such bizarre claims being made. Earlier, yoga guru Baba Ramdev had said that the cure for the coronavirus was found in Ayurveda. "We've done scientific research and found Ashwagandha ... doesn't allow blending of corona protein with human protein,' he had said without providing evidence for the research, which he said had been sent to an unspecified international journal.



