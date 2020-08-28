Corona Warrior-themed Ganesha Idol Made in Hyderabad in a Tribute to Frontline Workers

Religious festivals have been severely hit by the global coronavirus pandemic yet, people have had their unique ways to hold on to the merrymaking of the celebrations. One such day has been Ganesh Chathurthi.

In a bid to pay tribute to Covid19 frontline workers, an idol of Lord Ganesh, in Hyderabad, has been given the looks of Police personnel and doctor while ‘Mushakraj’ has been styled after the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation staff.

One of the organisers said that the this was an 'eco-friendly' idol and it thrives to send a message to its devotees; wear masks and adhere to the norms of social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, reports ANI.

Another organiser Preeti said in view of the pandemic, organisers have come up with a theme that aims at supporting these frontline warriros including doctors and police personnel. "They are risking their lives and working for society. We hope that this COVID-19 pandemic ends soon," she said.

The celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi was indeed quite different this year with social distancing being maintained due to the viral pandemic.

Few days back a doctor in Surat in Gujarat, not only prepared an environment-friendly idol of Lord Ganesha but also decided to keep the idol at a COVID-19 hospital.

Dr Aditi Mittal has prepared a 20-inch Ganesha idol using various dry fruits. As the idol will be placed at a hospital that strictly caters to COVID-19 patients, the dry fruits will be distributed amongst the patients to aid their immunity.

( with inputs from ANI )