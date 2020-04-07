BUZZ

1-MIN READ

'Corona Won't Have a Chance, Bro': Ministry of Railways Releases Anthem to Spread Awareness

Image credits: Twitter.

Since its release, the song has attracted varied reactions on Twitter, with users vowing to fight the novel coronavirus.

The Indian Railways has been playing a proactive role in the battle against COVID-19 and now it has come up with an anthem titled “Break the Outbreak Song” to spread awareness.

The two-minute-long video was released by the Ministry of Railways on their official Twitter handle and the song is set on the tunes of the peppy number I Am A Disco Dancer 2.0, which featured Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff.

“This #lockdown, let’s keep ourselves entertained with “Break the outbreak song” & be safe by continuously washing your hands, staying indoors & maintaining #socialdistancing,” read the caption.

Since its release, the song has attracted varied reactions on Twitter, with one user vowing to fight the novel coronavirus.

While another user said go corona song was better than this.

Here's what others thought.



The COVID-19 has infected over 13 lakh people, and the death toll has crossed over 70,000 across the world. In India, over 4,000 people have been tested positive for the contagious virus, and more than 100 people have capitulated to the disease.

