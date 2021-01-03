Coronavirus, BLM, Minecraft: MrBeast Just Dropped YouTube Rewind 2020 and Everyone 'Liked' it

2020 was so bad, even YouTube took a backseat and informed everyone that they were on a break from compiling the yearly ritual that is YouTube Rewind. But then MrBeast showed up and took over.

Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast, one of the largest YouTubers on the platform, on Saturday dropped a YouTube Rewind in his own style to summarise whatever had unfolded in the world of YouTube and beyond in the year 2020 that was riddled with tragedies.

Titled: "Youtube Rewind 2020, Thank God It's Over", the video has garnered over 2 crore views in a span of 24 hours or so on the platform, helping fill the void many felt after YouTube's announcement.

The video starts off with MrBeast hilariously mimicking Will Smith's intro in the most-disliked YouTube video ever that was the 2018's YouTube Rewind wherein the YouTuber says:

"Because of the global pandemic, thousands of creators just couldn't make videos. It was brutal and I can't blame YouTube for not wanting to make a Rewind. But a lot of good things still happen this year, and let's be honest, it just wouldn't be YouTube if we didn't have a rewind to make fun of."

MrBeast then calls up tons of content creators and asks them to share their highlights of the year. Coronavirus, Among Us, Minecraft, Cyberpunk, Coffin dance, Corpse Husband, charity streams, Black Lives Matter, Chloe Ting, K-Pop and many other topics find a mention. Of course, there was PewDiePie in the Rewind this time (ahem, YouTube).

And then the YouTubers are asked about the worst part of 2020 and you already know where this is headed.

MrBeast, along with his editor's help, then meticulously lists down all the YouTube channels (245) that hit 10 million subscribers in 2020. For all the Indian YouTube fans out there reading this, yep CarryMinati was in the list. Jimmy then subsequently compiles an excel sheet full of all the content creators (6600!) who hit the 1 million sub mark in the departed year.

The video concludes with MrBeast randomly picking out the name of a few new creators and gives them a huge shoutout.

It's fair to say, the Internet was absolutely thrilled by the YouTube Rewind -- MrBeast edition, especially because it was made by the ones who make YouTube.

"This was insanely well made! A great conclusion of the year!"

"In Mr Beast we trust."

"You rock, Jimmy! You bring so much joy to so many people! Amazing work! Happy New Year!"

"Only Mr. Beast would fly out to the original spot of the 2018 rewind for a 10 second intro."

"This is what REWIND should be, about YouTubers, The ones who built this site from nothing."

Back in November 2020, YouTube had informed why it wanted to step back from making the Rewind video.

"Since 2010, we’ve ended the year with Rewind: a look back at the year’s most impactful creators, videos, and trends. Whether you love it — or only remember 2018 — Rewind was always meant to be a celebration of you."

"But 2020 has been different. And it doesn’t feel right to carry on as if it weren’t. So, we’re taking a break from Rewind this year. We know that so much of the good that did happen in 2020 was created by all of you. You’ve found ways to lift people up, help them cope, and make them laugh. You made a hard year genuinely better."