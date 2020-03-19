English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

Coronavirus Crisis! Woman in UK Orders Toilet Paper, Instead Receives a Newspaper

(Image credit: Twitter/ @khanruhi)

The user did not miss out on posting the image of her delivered order once it arrived.

The novel Coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, has gripped the entire world now. The increasing number of cases have forced the nations to close their international borders. A few European countries have ordered lockdown of the entire nation as a measure to fight against the pandemic.

Amid such a situation, few people are buying toilet papers and hand sanitizers in bulk, leaving very little resources left for others. The toilet paper crisis has emerged as a bigger issue than imagined, with shops and supermarkets going out of stock in seconds.

A lot more people are depending on online delivery services to order the basic necessities and household items. However, what can an online service do when it runs out of toilet paper?

Apparently, a delivery service in UK has sent a copy of The Sun newspaper as an alternative for toilet paper. A Twitter user shared the incident, showing a slip of her order.

“Ordered #toiletpaper from @asda and this is what they are sending as a substitute. @TheSun newspaper! Are you shitting me?!!!! #toiletpapercrisis #Covid19uk #COVID19 #panicbuying,” she wrote.

The user did not miss out on posting the image of her delivered order once it arrived.

“And it’s here! @Asda’s substitute #toiletpaper - today’s @TheSun newspaper! The delivery guy double checked. We had a good laugh!”

Netizens couldn’t stop themselves from sharing a good laughter at the post.

Meanwhile, UK has reported more than 2500 positive Coronavirus cases, with 104 deaths so far. The WHO has declared Europe as the new epicentre of the pandemic.

