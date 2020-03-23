Coronavirus Diss Track? Popular Party Song 'Mask Off' Has Not Aged Well

In 2017, American rapper Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, known by his stage name, Future, released a song 'Mask Off', which became an instant hit after releasing. For two and a half years later, it remained as an unofficial party anthem.

If you went to a party with dim interiors and neon lights, this song would play at least once.

"Mask on, f*ck it, mask off" sings Future in the song. Set to a low-fi beat and clarinet, the song is incredibly catchy.

Until, the 2020 Coronavirus outbreak. As the COVID-19 started spreading from China to other counties, and is currently the biggest healthcare issue around the entire world, when we realized 'Mask off' may not be a good idea, after all.

From the end of February, to present day, people are leaving comments on the YouTube of the official music video, writing how it's a bad idea to have your 'Mask off.'

Up until right now, people are sharing how the song is both "Sponsored by COVID-19," as well as a diss track for the virus.

It wasn't just the downside of coronavirus, people also found a positive side to the song. Even in the worst of situations, hope still survives. "We'll play this song when the pandemic ends." "Everyone will sing this when the virus ends and we can take masks off," also read comments.

While we're all for celebrating the 'mask off' emotion, experts have found that wearing masks and gloves as a precaution against coronavirus is ineffective, unnecessary for the vast majority of people, and may even spread infections faster.

