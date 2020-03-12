'Coronavirus Go Back': After Union Minister, Youngsters in Assam Use Chant to Get Rid of Disease

Coronavirus, which has been declared a pandemic by World Health Organisation (WHO), has spread to over 100 countries across the world. India has also reported 60 cases of the virus as of now.

Like people across the world, many people in India are also resorting to bizarre measures to keep the deadly virus at bay.





In one such incident, a group of youngsters shouted slogans against coronavirus, which has claimed over 3,000 lives across the globe.

A video of the act has surfaced, which shows the group of young boys, who seem to be team of footballers covered in mud, shouting “coronavirus go back”.

The clip, which was reportedly shot during Holi, has gone viral with the video receiving 168K views on Twitter.

#coronavirusindia The first mass protest against Coronavirus. Where else - Assam, home of all protest. pic.twitter.com/JgSEvYVhut — Mrinal Talukdar (@mrinaltalukdar8) March 10, 2020

Commenting on the video, a user wrote that the boys were from his college and the youngsters were just enjoying.

This is from my college Jorhat Institute of science and technology. They are the resident of Hostel -1 (jorbim).



They are just enjoying themselves. — Folitically (@folitically) March 10, 2020

A few days ago, a video showing Union Minister Ramdas Athawale chanting ‘Go corona, go corona’ at a prayer meet created buzz on the internet. Athawale was seen with Chinese Consul General in Mumbai Tang Guocai and Buddhist monks.

According to reports, the video was shot at Gateway of India on February 20 to prevent the spread of the deadly virus in China, from where coronavirus originated.

Meanwhile, a video of a group of women has been doing the rounds on social media, in which they can be seen folk song, asking “coronavirus to leave the country”.

The lyrics of that song read, “Corona Bhag Ja Bharat Tharo Kain Kam Re (Corona go way, there’s no work for you here in India)”.