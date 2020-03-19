Coronavirus Has Forced Playboy Magazine to Go Out of Print After 66 Years

Playboy magazine, the once pace-setting journal that chronicled the sexual revolution, will end its print run in the US after nearly seven decades on the newsstand. The reason? Coronavirus.

The iconic publication founded by Hugh Hefner in 1953, announced in a letter from its company CEO, which was posted on Medium Wednesday, that it is suspending production of its print edition – blaming the decision on the coronavirus outbreak.

"As the disruption of the coronavirus pandemic to content production and the supply chain became clearer and clearer, we were forced to accelerate a conversation we’ve been having internally," Ben Kohn wrote in the letter.

The company had considered discontinuing the magazine long before the coronavirus outbreak because of the wide accessibility of free pornography on the internet and the decline of print in the digital age, USA Today reported.

However, the impact of the Coronavirus became the final straw at the end of the magazine.

The magazine would, however, continue publishing regularly online, with an occasional special edition in print.