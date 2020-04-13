'Coronavirus is a Kunal Kamra Ally': Shashi Tharoor Takes Dig at Indigo for Comedian's Flight Ban

The new novel Coronavirus is currently wrecking havoc across the globe. With over 18,00,000 confirmed cases globally, the world has come to a stop.

There have been complete lockdowns ensured in many of the affected countries, and travel - both international and domestic flights, as well as trains, have come to a complete standstill.

As countries, especially India, rushes to contain the further spread of coronavirus, Indian politician and current Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, might have found a strange link between the timing of the flight ban of controversial comedian, Kunal Kamra.





Tharoor in a tweet, took a dig at IndiGo airlines for the timing of the flight ban of the comedian, and the coronavirus pandemic, calling 'COVID-19' an ally of Kunal Kamra - how when the flight banned him, the virus made sure all flights stayed grounded.

Guys, it seems #COVID19 is a @kunalkamra88 ally. When you decided he couldn't fly for 3 months, the #Lockdown ensured nobody could fly during that time either. Suggest you never ban him again, for all our sakes! @IndiGo6E @airvistara @airindiain @goairlinesindia @flyspicejet https://t.co/cGVzlXY8K4 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 12, 2020

Comedian Kunal Kamra had been banned from flying with IndiGo Airlines for a period of six months, after a video of him allegedly confronting Republic TV journalist, Arnab Goswami went viral on social media, in the month of January.

In the clip that was shared by Kamra himself, the comedian met the journalist on a flight and confronted the latter who chose to ignore him throughout the encounter. Kamra can be seen trying to provoke the journalist and get a few words out of him; he throws multiple questions at him and mocks him in order to get the news anchor to speak, which he does not.

After IndiGo, Spicejet, Air India and GoAir had also issued advisories.

The ban had invoked a lot of debate and uproar on social media, with several people in support of the comedian, mentioning how he didn't break any rules on the flight.

