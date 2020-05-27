Coronavirus is Killing Drug Cartels in US as Lockdown Makes it Easier for Cops to Bust Rings

The lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus has had a severe impact on many businesses. It seems the lockdown is hurting the cartels too and making it easier for law enforcement agencies to bust drug rings.

According to an NBC report, the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has seized more than double cash due to illegal activities between the period of March 1 and May 8. The amount has increased from $4.5 million (approx. Rs 34 crore) last year to $10 million (approx. Rs 75.7 crore) in 2020.

The illegal cash has been caught from four different locations – Long Beach, Cerritos, Anaheim and Wildomar.

In his statement to news portal, DEA's LA field officer Bill Bodner revealed, “When there's less hay in the haystack, it's easier to find the needle. It's caused the drug cartels and money launderers to take more risks, and that's where we can capitalize.”

In New York City alone, the amount of cash seized has gone up by more than 180 percent for the year. Majority of these cases have been registered after the imposition of coronavirus lockdown.

In the East coach, including NYC, the cartels usually depend on “international Asian criminal organizations”. They buy American goods with drug money, which are then shipped to China. A gang in another country receives the product and sends back cash in return to Mexico.

However, ever since the lockdown has been imposed, the traffickers are finding it difficult to cross the first lap of the link. This is resulting in piling up of cash, which is making officers more aware of such operations.