1-MIN READ

Coronavirus is the One Who Knocks: Breaking Bad's Walter White Knew Importance of Masks Before 2020

Image credits: Twitter.

If Walt was smart enough to recommend wearing a mask even back then, you can be sure he'd be advocating for everyone to wear a mask right now.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 13, 2020, 12:56 PM IST
In Season 4, Episode 6 of Breaking Bad, Walter White says an iconic dialogue which has become synonymous with the show since then, "I am the one who knocks."

In 2020, Coronavirus may be role-playing as Walter White. It's the danger which knocks, especially if you don't sanitize properly or wear masks.

Just like Jofra Archer's old tweets, Breaking Bad has context for everything. There is a scene which resonates with the present state of the world.

For example, as one user on Twitter pointed out, masks.


In the Season 4, Episode 1 episode called Box Cutter, at the 26-minute mark, we see how when one of Gus's men tries to make the meth himself, Walt points out, "Alright, I just want to go on record saying that we should all be wearing masks. We really should be wearing masks."

He says this because he's a professor and is used to working with safety equipment, and the cooking of meth would also lead to a horrible smell (as we've seen earlier) and it is really harmful if ingested over long periods of time.

Eventually, nobody listens to him, the guy cooking the meth gets killed, in unrelated events.

If Walt was smart enough to recommend wearing a mask even back then, you can be sure he'd be advocating for everyone to wear a mask right now.

In fact, the actor who plays Walt, Bryan Cranston, had openly critiqued US President Donald Trump's handling of the Covid-19 crisis.

Really, take Walt's advice: Wear a mask.

