Lockdown Activity Fail: TV Presenter 'Sorry' for Bizarre Cake Version of New Zealand PM

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Arden has led her nation through the difficult times of the coronavirus pandemic in exemplary fashion.

However, a television presenter’s attempt to ace one of the most common lockdown activities, baking, went horribly wrong.

Laura Daniel said the common wisdom was “don’t bake your heroes” but that did not deter her from attempting to render Ardern in cake form.

The cake, features a lurid shade of pink lipstick, wavy black liquorice hair and googly blue candy eyes, was based on a picture of the PM on the cover of a recent biography of Ardern, An Extraordinary Leader.

The final blow was a set of what appeared to be real teeth.

“I’m deeply sorry Jacinda Ardern,” Daniel wrote on Instagram of her masterpiece. “I truly tried my best with what I had available … it’s made from another NZ icon lolly cake.”

The cake understandably went viral on social media soon enough with some mocking Daniel’s effort.

“At least we now know what our PM would look like if she had a crack habit?” said one.

New Zealand imposed one of the strictest lockdown restrictions around the world and Arden’s leadership has been applauded by one and all. The death toll in New Zealand stands at nine with the numbers of infected cases reducing every day.

Along with the PM, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, the director-general of health, has also drawn high praise for his calm and measured ways which includes fronting up to the media which has become a 1pm staple for many Kiwi households.

