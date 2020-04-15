Coronavirus Lockdown and Domestic Abuse: Why Didn't Women Feature in PM Modi's List of 'Promises'?

Women have a strange relationship with lists. In that, they always seem to miss making it to them. Take the list of seven "promises", for instance, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought on Tuesday in yet another bid to thwart the coronavirus pandemic in India.

With the coronavirus crisis refusing to slow down or disappear, despite a 21-day lockdown, the government has decided to extend the lockdown until May 3. While announcing the same, PM Modi also appealed to fellow Indians to make seven promises to him.

These promises include taking care of the elderly, social distancing, wearing home-made masks, building one's immunity and using Arogya app, helping the poor with food and other assistance, not firing one's employees and respect coronavirus warriors such as doctors, nurses, sanitation workers etc.

While all the points made by the PM are valid, the lack of women among the beneficiaries of the promises he sought sticks out like a sore thumb. While the coronavirus pandemic has affected almost everybody irrespective of caste, class or creed, women have been at the receiving end of increasing incidents of violence and abuse at home. Cloistered in their homes with abusive partners, women living with domestic abuse have increasingly been calling rescue helplines to report incidents of domestic abuse.

This week, the National Commission for Women (NCW) said that Delhi has witnessed a two-fold rise in reported cases of gender-based since the national lockdown. In the first week of March, NCW received 116 complaints of domestic violence. By the last week of March, the number had reached 257.

NCW chief Rekha Sharma said that cases of domestic violence had doubled since the implementation of the lockdown. States with the highest cases of domestic violence include Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana and Punjab.

In Punjab, the head of the state's Women's Commission, Manisha Gulati, told Times of India that she was receiving at least one call from victims a day on her personal mobile number apart from the official email ID which had received over 27 complaints since March 23. Calls on police headlines had also spiked.

In India, most of the complaints received by helplines or NGOs have been on email, which may indicate that women without access to the internet or literacy may not even have the agency to report such crimes.

Not just women, children are also under increased threat. Childline India received over 92,000 calls seeking protection from violence since the lockdown, ABP reported.

With police and security agencies busy elsewhere and men stuck at home with wives and children, often in claustrophobic spaces, cases of domestic violence in a country as deeply sexist as India is not surprising. In fact, not just India, cases of domestic violence have spiked across the world.

A national domestic abuse helpline in the United Kingdom witnessed a 120 percent increase in calls about domestic abuse since the country enforced a nationwide lockdown. Similar trends were noted in the United States as well as other nations like Malaysia which saw a 57 percent spike in cases of domestic abuse since the imposition of restriction of movements in mid-March. Mexico, which annually reports ten womens' deaths per day, has also witnessed an increase in gender-based violence due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a national network of women's shelter homes reporting a 60 percent increase in calls.

Even the Director of the World Health Organisation noted the fact that violence against women by perpetrators withing their homes has seen a global spike across the world and needs to be checked.

So when PM Modi addressed the nation and made appeals to help the underprivileged, care for the elderly and build personal immunity in order to help us sail smoothly through the pandemic, it might be valid to expect him to address the increasing violence against women.

In previous addresses, Modi has managed to get eager citizens to take to their balconies (and, ironically, even the streets) on two occasions in the past month. Be it to beat plates to appreciate health workers or light candles to beat coronavirus.

Why not add something on the lines of "Stop violence against women amid coronavirus pandemic" or "Domestic violence will be strictly punished amid coronavirus lockdown"? But maybe, in a country where marital rape is still acceptable (in fact, unacknowledged) and over 90 percent of cases of sexual violence against women comes from offenders they personally know.

In reality, even if Modi did make a token mention of women in his speech, the government has not made any efforts to contain the growing threat of domestic violence against women apart from publicizing some old helpline numbers. In many cases, these are numbers that are all-encompassing, meaning they can be called upon for any emergency, not just domestic abuse.

And perhaps it is idealistic to hope for the Prime Minister of the country to include women in the list of national priorities. Especially in a country where women are footnotes even in election manifestos.