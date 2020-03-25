Coronavirus Lockdown Forces Patna Couple to Get Married on Video Call

Desperate times call for desperate measures and a wedding conducted over a video call is an example of a situation exactly like that. A couple based out of Bihar’s Patna solemnized their Nikah on March 24 through a video call.

The unusual wedding came in light of the lockdown, which has been imposed in order to curb the coronavirus pandemic. In the video clip which has been shared by news agency ANI, one can see the wedding officiator recite some verses as a part of the wedding ritual.

Some seconds later the people present in the room can be heard saying ‘Mubarak Ho’ and hugging one another which implies that marriage rituals would have been completed. As evident in the 63 seconds clip, the video has been shot on the bride’s side. At the end of the ritual, the bride is taken towards the TV screen where she sees her husband for the first time after the wedding.

#WATCH Bihar: 'Nikah' of a couple was performed through video conferencing in Patna yesterday, amid lockdown in the state due to #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/WtQaiZCuyH — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

It comes as no surprise that an incident like this had the Twitterati shocked, leading them to make most bizarre comments:

Meanwhile, a 21-day long nationwide lockdown has been implemented since today. According to the rules of the lockdown, no social gatherings of any kind will be permitted and one if not a part of the essential sector should not step out of their house. As of now COVID-19 has affected around 500 people in India and has claimed the lives of 9 people.