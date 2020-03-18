Coronavirus Outbreak: In India, PM Modi’s Speeches Will Give Company to the Quarantined

New Delhi: To control the spread of Coronavirus, those with suspected infection are being kept in isolation for 14 days. Even though the isolation is important as the virus has claimed over 7,000 lives globally, the time in isolation is not going to be easy for the people.

To keep them some company in self-quarantine or in government facilities, the Centre has decided to hand out reading material. According to a Business Standard report, the reading material would include a collection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speeches.

A source privy to the development said: “We regularly distribute copies of these speeches to various dignitaries, as well as to schools and colleges on various occasions.”

All speeches given by Prime Ministers have been published by the Government of India for years. Similarly, PM Modi’s speeches have been published by the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre too. Besides, recordings of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ are also available on the All India Radio website.

Meanwhile, international passengers arriving in India continue to be screened right at the airports. In Delhi airport alone, nearly 2 lakh people have been screened already. Those who have displayed telling symptoms such as high temperature, cough, respiratory issues, etc., are being compulsorily kept in isolation. People who are suffering from an acute respiratory disorder and have been around people with a history of foreign travel or has tested positive for COVID-19 are also being quarantined for two weeks.

The quarantine centres, most of which are makeshift facilities set up in haste to address the crisis, provide basic amenities such as bed, blankets, basic meals, water bottles, and regular toiletries such as soap. As of now, they do not have access to any reading material.