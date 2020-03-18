Coronavirus Outbreak: We May Have to Live with Social Distancing For a Year, Warn Scientists

Globally, the deadly coronavirus has claimed more than 7,000 lives and over one lakh people have been infected by it. In India alone, the number of cases has crossed 135 with three deaths.

In the past few weeks, countries around the world have moved to a complete lockdown situation, where people are being advised to stay indoors as much as possible to contain the contagion.

Even in India where there has been no evidence of community transmission so far, states are discouraging citizens from travelling unless absolutely essential and have shut down malls, bars, gyms and other public places.

Self-isolation, or social distancing as this is being referred to, is being considered to be the only way of avoiding the disease, especially as there seems to be no cure or vaccine available in the near future.

A group of researchers at the Imperial College of London have carried out a bunch of simulations to understand how the outbreak is spreading and how it can be contained.

Their analysis suggests that we might have to socially distance ourselves for longer than we thought and that it may last up to a year; and not a few weeks like previously imagined.

The researchers believe that with no cure in sight, the only way to avoid contracting the disease is by isolating ourselves. Yes, that means not gathering in more than groups of ten, avoiding unnecessary travel and basically, staying at home.

The researchers have also cited another reason for asking people to stay at home - according to them, healthcare systems around the world aren't really equipped to deal with the horrific disaster that is inevitable if people carry about their lives as they usually do. In other words, social distancing would lessen the burden on the health care systems.

Well, if you'd been asking how long you'll have to live like this, this group of scientists may have the answer.