Coronavirus Pandemic Has Got Indians Putting Face Masks on Goats for TikTok

Even as the coronavirus scare in India remained at a peak on Friday with the number of deaths climbing to five and over 200 people infected, the paranoia seems to be spreading even faster than the virus. And after affecting humans, it seems the scare has spread to even animals.

In a recent video on TikTok, a number of goats can be seen wearing makeshift net-masks while a song on coronavirus in Hindi plays in the background and prancing around.

While mask-wearing humans have become a common sight across the world today, this is probably the first time goats were seen wearing face masks to prevent coronavirus.

The TikTok video has been going viral with over 435k likes.

The goats, however, are not the first animals that have been seen wearing masks around the world since the coronavirus epidemic first started to spread from Wuhan, China earlier in the year. As more and more people became infected by the droplet-borne disease, many put masks on the pets such as cats and dogs to prevent them from catching the virus amid uncertainty about whether the virus affected animals or could be transmitted through them to other animals or humans.

Meanwhile, the total number of global deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic has crossed 10,000.