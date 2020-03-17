Coronavirus Pandemic: Health Minister Takes Part in #SafeHandsChallenge, Urges Others to Post Videos

In a bid to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, the government has been taking several proactive measures to improve the public health communication system in India to spread maximum awareness against coronavirus. And of the mediums it has started using heavily is social media. In fact, as the number of positive cases of coronavirus crossed 120 in India, the government has now launched the #SafeHands challenge, seemingly to encourage netizens to wash their hands.
Union Minister for Health Dr Harsh Vardhan took to Twitter on Tuesday and wrote, "I request all citizens to take the #SafeHands challenge & POST THEIR VIDEOS HERE to help create mass awareness!".
The health minister further added that "washing hands thoroughly with soap and water kills coronavirus" He further went on to ask his fellow Parliamentarians to take the challenge and post videos. "A big shout out to all Members of Parliament to take the #SafeHandsChallenge & post their videos!" he wrote.
Vardhan himself initiated the challenge with a video of himself washing hands. He asks viewers to wash their hands using "enough" soap and to do it several times a day, just like him.
I request all citizens to take the #SafeHands challenge & POST THEIR VIDEOS HERE to help create mass awareness !— Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) March 17, 2020
Washing hands thoroughly with soap & water kills #coronavirus !
A big shout out to all Members of Parliament to take the #SafeHandsChallenge & post their videos ! pic.twitter.com/JmYae2H6bB
Vardhan isn't the first one to take part in the challenge, which went viral a few weeks ago as global cases of COVID-19 spiked. With experts across the globe vouching for immaculate washing of hands with soap or even sanitiser as one of the best ways to prevent contracting the virus, the #SafeHandsChallenge has become a global phenomenon.
As cases continue to spike across the globe with total deaths across the world crossing 7,000, many cities across the world have gone into complete lockdown. In the wake of three deaths and a rapidly increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases in India, the health minister's enthusiastic approach to spreading awareness earned him praise with many sharing their own handwashing videos.
Hand wash being done at our society gate— Chhabi (@Chhabiy) March 17, 2020
Greater Noida West@OfficialGNIDA@dmgbnagar @dr_maheshsharma pic.twitter.com/JnZ6SXOM35
I will also ask my society to start this, great initiative— Rishi (@Rishi13B) March 17, 2020
I accept #SafeHandsChallenge— Dr. Swapneil B. Mantri (@drsbmantribjp) March 17, 2020
Proper handwashing remains the most effective way of removing germs,harmful viruses & bacteria from our hands.Let's follow these steps of handwashing & get protected from #coronavirus @PMOIndia @narendramodi#SafeHands #CleanLives #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/5kQ7mndFCW
Let's continue the #SafeHandsChallenge by @DrTedros @WHO. Please continue the #SafeHands @madversity @mapmygenome @ShafiAhmed5 @SoulaimaGourani @TVMohandasPai @kiranshaw @narendramodi @ShashiTharoor @able_indiabio @ArvinderSoin @Jo4dev @j_bindra @BDUTT #COVID2019 #COVID19india pic.twitter.com/3i70hiBte8— Anu Acharya (@anuacharya) March 17, 2020
Always leading from thr front. And in this crisis also. The most genuine and dedicated Health Minister— SM (@SMehdudia) March 17, 2020
Great video Dr. Harshvardhan. You are awesome. At places local authorities need to arrange soap, clean water, nice clean water boiled hot cup of tea or hot boiled lemon tea. Clean cotton cloth piece to cover face. Good basic hygienic food.— Amitoj Acharya (@AmitojAcharya) March 17, 2020