Coronavirus Pandemic: Indians Flying Home from Abroad are Thanking Govt for 'Systematic' Screening

While the rise in the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India has risen to 100, certain stories of the government's dedication toward containing the outbreak are bringing cheer on social media.

On Sunday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 107 with states like Maharashtra seeing a surge in cases. While the pandemic has forced several governments into panic mode, India seems to not be leaving any stone unturned to contain the spread of the virus. and one of the things it did to contain the spread of the virus was to set up extensive screening systems at international airports to test foreigners or Indians returning from abroad for coronavirus.

As the global pandemic surges, a special Air India aircraft carrying 211 Indian students and seven compassionate cases who were stuck in Italy after flights were cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak arrived in India today.

And that's not it, Indian government officials have allegedly been making personal calls on suspected persons to ensure they dod not have any symptoms. The proactivity of the government has impressed many who shared such stories on social media.

A journalist shared an account she had received on social media about how the Indian government was "systematically working to contain the coronavirus outbreak" by going visiting suspected patients at their homes.

Sharing one of the many accounts I’ve received of how Indian authorities are systematically working to contain the #CoronavirusOutbreak.Our healthcare apparatus has many flaws,but we must recognise the strengths & applaud the health workers who are on the frontline of this fight pic.twitter.com/ItVEVMdxBd — Palki Sharma (@palkisu) March 15, 2020

The woman whose account was shared was called Veena who claimed to have returned from the United States to Delhi via Tokyo recently. Though she was screened at the hospital upon arrival in India, Veena received a call from a team of experts from Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia hospital and Airport authorities within four days of her return. She was told that though she herself had at the time been cleared of the virus, a flight from Italy had just landed at the time and the government wanted to ensure no one else was infected.

Veena was advised the prescribed two-weeks of self-quarantine at home. "Unbelievable. Government officials working on a holiday to reach out to each one personally is simply unheard of till now," she wrote.

In yet another post on Facebook, Rajat Gupta described his experience at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport upon his return from Dallas. "Each individual is screened by health and airport officials just outside the gate of the airplane," he wrote. He added that the baggage belts had been cordoned off to prevent the intermingling of passengers from different flights. Airport officials lifted individual bags off the belt and placed them at convening locations to simply be picked up without involving any contact. "This is in total contrast to airports in Dallas and New Jersey. Hats off to the Indian government," he wrote.

Many other such incidents appeared on social media.

When I landed from srilanka last week.the authorities at bang airport were very vigilant

The screening was very systematic .

Sanitizers were placed at every nook and corner.

Happy to see the response from ind authorities — Sandeep Negi (@sandeep_negi) March 15, 2020

A friend of mine came back home, a couple of weeks back, after travelling to a few countries. The health minsitry had someone check on him on the 1st, 5th and 14th day to see how he was doing. Great to see the government, being so pro active in fighting this #coronavirus — Kunal Kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) March 13, 2020

A police officer from Jammu and Kashmir, Imtiyaz Hussain, also took to Twitter to thank the Indian government for evacuating Indian citizens from high-risk COVID-19 countries.

Thanks to Ministry of External affairs Govt of India @MEAIndia for evacuating hundreds of Indian citizens from high risk COVID-19 countries.Some of the students & pilgrims from J&K evacuated from Iran with whom I have been in touch have expressed their gratitude to Union govt. — Imtiyaz Hussain (@hussain_imtiyaz) March 14, 2020

Meanwhile, the country has reported two fatalities due to COVID-19 and another suspected death is also being looked into — a 71-year-old man who had returned from Saudi Arabia and was suspected to have coronavirus infection died during treatment in Buldhana district of Maharashtra.