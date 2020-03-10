Coronavirus Playing Spoilsport? Drop Everything and Google ‘Holi’ for a Colourful Trick

Google loves celebrations. Be it anniversaries of popular films and television shows, catchphrases or pop culture references, the search engine giant keeps using neat little tricks from time to time and leave little easter eggs for fans.

As people across India welcomed the colourful festival of Holi with colours and gujiya on Tuesday, Google decided to celebrate the yearly festivities in its very own andaaz.

What do you have to do?

1) Go to Google search.



2) Type 'Holi'



3) Click on the specialised icon of colours just below the "more images" text on the right-hand corner of your screen.

If you happen to be one of those who gave Holi celebrations a skip due to coronavirus scare (as did our PM Narendra Modi), you can still have fun from the comfort and safety of your homes.

After you click on the colour icon, this happens.

Now you can click anywhere on the screen to play virtual Holi without putting yourself into potential risk from Covid-19.

PS: Google disables link clicks soon after you trigger the easter egg meaning you don't have to worry about accidental clicks on stray links while you are playing around with colours on your screen.

Once you have played with Holi colours, what do you do?

Clean up. Google has got you covered. With a click on "waterdrop" icon on the top centre of your screen, you can clean up your messy screen.

Do it on repeat.

This, however, isn't the first time Google has surprised its users with cool easter eggs.

Recently, the search engine giant partied with the Friends cast, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the cult American sitcom.

If you type the names of the main characters on Google, there will be a specialised icon just below their name on the right-hand corner of your screen. For instance, there's a sofa set for Ross, a bucket and mop for Monica, a wig for Rachel, pizza for Joey, a reclining sofa for Chandler and a guitar for Phoebe.

Earlier, Google caught on the hype train around Avengers: Endgame and introduced an easter egg to the craze as millions witnessed the Marvel superhero's final chapter.

Simply type "Thanos" in your Google search bar and wait for the search engine to decimate everything on the screen - just how Thanos likes it.

Thanos, one of the most powerful villains in the Marvel Universe, who has clashed with the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, X-Men, will proceed to destroy the search results that show up after you Google Thanos.