Coronavirus Restrictions Leave US Diner with 100 Spare Turkeys on Thanksgiving

It has been almost a year since that novel coronavirus has affected our lives in a way that it is longer than expected to come back on track. However, with limited ease in the COVID-19 rules, a lot of people began going out for trips and having small get-togethers. US’s Staten Island was also getting life back on the train, with people making dining reservations for the Thanksgiving night. However, the sudden restriction of COVID-19 rules has left a diner with a lot of raw Turkey with no one to feed to.

The incident happened to Andrew’s Diner owner Kostantino Plaitis, who had 100 spare turkeys after his Thanksgiving orders were cancelled when Governor Andrew Cuomo announced parts of Staten Island as an orange zone area. “It feels like the rug has been ripped out from under us,” Plaitis described his feelings to The Post.

For Plaitis, who has been running this place since 1999, it was a complete shock as no one informed him about the possibilities of his being put under the orange zone. He learned about the development on Tuesday, which restricts him from holding any indoor dining setup, while the place doesn’t have an outdoor dining area as of now.

The place was expected to serve almost 500 diners on Thanksgiving night; however, the new rules have forced Plaitis to figure out if he can convert these dine-in orders to take-aways. While 60% of the eateries “loyal” customers have agreed to this, there was still a lot left to figure out, including the arrangement of taking away containers.

Plaitis added that he will donate the free birds to churches or people in need. However, a little time in hand would have allowed him to plan things better and more effectively. “It’s my job to figure it out and we’re gonna figure it out,” Plaitis concluded.