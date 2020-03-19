Coronavirus Rhapsody: Fan Recreates Queen's Iconic Song and We're Playing it on Loop

"Is this a sore throat?



Is this just allergies?



Caught in a lockdown



No escape from reality."

If you're a true blue Queen fan, you read (or if you're anything like us, you sang) that in Freddie Mercury's voice.

As the whole world grapples with the deadly pandemic that is novel coronavirus, people around the globe have been forced into a quarantine or self isolation. And while staying at home is probably the only way to avoid contracting the disease, it can be pretty difficult to stay sane when you aren't able to go out.

Naturally, different people have different ways of coping with the stressful situation that has been thrust upon them. A twitter user named Dana Jay Bein came up with 'Coronavirus Rhapsody' - it's essentially rock band Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody which has been tweaked to go with the current state of affairs.

And the Twitter user has done a brilliant job. As the song progresses, it is revealed that the singer has caught the virus and is ill and has also infected those around him.

"Mama, just killed a man



i didn’t stay inside in bed



I walked by him, now he’s dead



mama, life was so much fun



but now I’ve caught this unforgiving plague."

We're pretty sure this is what every coronavirus patient is saying today:







"Mama, oooooh



I don’t wanna die



I sometimes wish I never went out at all."

Just wash your hands, please?







"Touch your face, wash your hands, will you wash your hands?



BISMILLAH NO WE WILL NOT WASH OUR HANDS! (WASH YOUR HANDS!)



BISMILLAH NO WE WILL NOT WASH OUR HANDS! (WASH YOUR HANDS)"

Also, don't even think about stepping out:







"So you think you can stop me and just shake my hand?



So you think we can hang out and not break our plans?



Oh baby, can’t do this with me, baby,



Just gotta stay home, just gotta stay home with my fever"

Here's the full thread for you to sing along to. If this is people are going to make the most of their time at home, self quarantine isn't going to be so bad after all.