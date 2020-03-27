Coronavirus Rhapsody: Twitter Re-imagines Lockdown by Rehashing Lyrics from Famous Songs

At a time when the world is coming to terms with isolation in the face of a global pandemic, finding things to laugh about could be a novelty. But thanks to the internet, the world seems to come up with news ways to cheer each other up every day.

And the latest "trend" on Twitter is to rehash lyrics from songs to fit the present scenario. Dana Jay Bein, a comedian based out of Cambridge, for instance, attempted to rework the classic number “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen.

As he shared his self-penned lyrics with his online family, he tweeted, “I’ve lost my mind. I wrote “Coronavirus Rhapsody.” Interestingly, the rehashed song found its place on the video streaming website, Youtube, courtesy Adrian Grimes, who crooned the stanzas.

"Is this a fever? Is this just allergies? Caught in a lockdown. No escape from the family," the para[hrased lyrics read.

Uploaded on the platform on March 21, the "Coronavirus Rhapsody" became an instant hit among listeners with views crossing a million.

Another enthusiastic user jumped on to the Coronavirus-lyrics trend with a Twitter thread that showed her tapping to the hit disco song “I will survive” originally versed by American singer Gloria Gaynor.

Many noted that the song put a surreal twist on the current reality of the world under coronavirus.

The trend had started seeing the onset at the beginning of this month itself when many users tried to attempt new songs to make light of the current pandemic for some comic relief.

A Twitter user was the initial social media users to launch the singing and lyric writing bandwagon. In his rehashed version, he got in vision the ongoing pandemic as well as some key happenings of the year 2020.

“We didn’t start the fire” sung by American artist Billy Joel was given a twist in the newfangled version.