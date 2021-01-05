Coronavirus Scare in 2020 Spiked the Frequency of Washing Clothes, Finds New Survey

With consumers feeling the increased importance of sanitisation in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the frequency with which they wash clothes has gone up, according to a survey conducted by data, insights and consulting firm Kantar.

According to the survey that was carried out in the second half of 2020 for Whirlpool of India, 97 per cent of consumers felt that the importance of sanitisation has increased and 82 per cent of them claimed that they were worried about carrying germs in clothes when coming from outside.

Moreover, 87 per cent of the respondents stated that the frequency with which they wash clothes has gone up in recent times, said the survey that had a sample size of 500 individuals (men and women) aged 28-40 years in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata.

"People from Mumbai are most worried about carrying germs in clothes when coming from outside at 89 per cent, followed by Chennai and Kolkata," it said.

As many as 87 per cent of the respondents claimed that worrying has led to an increase in washing of clothes in order to maintain hygiene and cleanliness (91 per cent), keep kids and elderly members safe from germs/allergens (83 per cent), prevent falling sick (82 per cent) and washing clothes worn outside after single wear (81 per cent).

According to the survey, 79 per cent of the respondents claimed that hot water helps in sanitising clothes along with effective cleaning and removal of tough stains with 88 per cent consumers in Chennai believed that hot water cleans clothes more effectively -- the highest among other regions.

Commenting on the findings, Whirlpool of India Vice-President (Marketing) KG Singh said, "People today are more vigilant of their health and hygiene than ever before."

An official spokesperson from Kantar said the survey clearly indicates the stress and worry around sanitisation of clothes. Consumers are researching online to know of effective ways to clean their clothes and kill germs brought in from outside the home.

"Hot water, which is known to be effective in cleaning stains, has stood out as a top preference for consumers when opting for a washing machine along with the added benefits of sanitisation features.

"It is critical to take care of the hygiene and sanitisation of one's surroundings and clothes," the Kantar spokesperson added.