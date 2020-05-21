BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Coronavirus-shaped Robots are Being Used to Sanitise Chennai While Maintaining Social Distance

The robot was designed by Chennai-based dsigner Gowtham who previously created the coronavirus shaped helmets that went viral | Image credit: ANI

Photos of a green-coloured coronavirus-shaped robot are going viral on internet. This robot’s primary function is to spray disinfectant in the coronavirus containment zones without any possible human interaction.

According to news agency ANI, this robot has been deployed in various containment zones in Chennai. The robot comes with a capacity to store up to 30 litres of disinfectant at a time.

Speaking to ANI, the designer of this robot, Gowtham revealed that this version is just a prototype and he is currently working on building better robots.

Seems like decent idea to maintain social distancing and disinfect a location. Twitter was impressed too and the use of robots garnered ample praise.

Many reacted to the novel machine on Twitter.


Till now, more than 12,000 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus in the state of Tamil Nadu. The overall number of Covid cases in country has crossed 1,10,000. Around 3,500 people have succumbed to the deadly disease.

The country has been under a lockdown since March 25 in order to curb the spread of the pandemic. However, in the fourth phase, which began from May 18, there have been certain relaxations for the people. The fourth lockdown will end on May 31.

Flight services will resume in a staggered manner from May 25. The government has come out with a list of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for passengers. Train services will also start from June 1. In the initial phase, Indian Railways will start by operating 200 trains.


