Coronavirus Spoofs of These Famous Songs will Keep You Entertained in Lockdown

It is said that the best of art comes at the most difficult times. Looks likethe saying has not been wrong especially in the times of coronavirus.

With almost everyone stranded in a lockdown, no one is able to access any form of recreation like watching films in a hall, attending concerts etc. To keep themselves and those around entertained, many people have started singing, writing, composing music all by themselves with the resources that were available at home.

While there are a lot of original compositions and funny music videos floating on the internet, the ones that have made a parody of some classic songs in lieu of the novel coronavirus have gone most viral on the internet.

Take a look at these artists who aced the classics with coronavirus theme:

Shirley Serban

The New Zealand-based YouTuber went viral for her song Do Re Mi - COVID 19 version. The song was basically a voiceover of a corona theme which sounded exactly like the iconic Do Re Mi song from the film the Sound of Music. The YouTuber has also kept the video of the song same.

Chris Mann

The American singer and songwriter has come up with a COVID-19 song which is a parody of Adele’s Hello. The song here deals with the frustration of a person who is locked down and the things he misses.

Raúl Irabién

The parody is on the tunes of the iconic Queen classic- Bohemian Rhapsody. The Mexican musician has focused on the importance of social distancing and hand sanitisation in the video.



