Assembly
Elections
2020
1-min read

Coronavirus Was the Name of the Villain in French Comic Asterix Which Came Out in 2017

In the end of the story, which is written by Jean-Yves Ferri and illustrated by Didier Conrad, Coronavirus fails to win the race.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 10, 2020, 4:13 PM IST
Coronavirus Was the Name of the Villain in French Comic Asterix Which Came Out in 2017
In the end of the story, which is written by Jean-Yves Ferri and illustrated by Didier Conrad, Coronavirus fails to win the race.

Coronavirus, which has hugely impacted the Wuhan city in China, was a character in a 2017 Asterix comic series. The Roman villain named Coronavirus in the issue Asterix and the Chariot Race, wore a mask and was of reputation of stopping at nothing to win. This was released in 2017 as the series’ 37th edition.

However, in the end of the story, which is written by Jean-Yves Ferri and illustrated by Didier Conrad, Coronavirus fails to win the race.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths due to coronavirus has reached 908 till now, while the same has affected more than 40,000 people after emerging in central China a few months ago. The impact of coronavirus is not only restricted to China as more than 350 cases of the same have been reported in around 30 other place, out of which there have been two deaths, one in Hong Kong and the other in Philippines. Apart from this the virus has also had a massive impact on the functioning of the country in terms of business, education and others.

As the virus is spreading to different places, various countries have set up screening and quarantine facilities to contain the virus. The medical teams in China including nurses and doctors are working round the clock to treat patients suffering from this.

