Coronavirus Will Disappear if Muslims Offer Namaz at Mosques on Eid, Says UP Lawmaker

The saga of Indian politicians and their bizarre remedies for fighting the novel coronavirus continues.

According to a report by TOI, Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman on Monday said that the coronavirus will "disappear" if Muslims are allowed to offer namaz in mosques. The MP, who represents the Sambhal constituency in Uttar Pradesh, also demanded that markets should be opened in light of the Bakra Eid on in the first week of August.

He said, "We also demand that mosques be opened so than we can offer namaz twice a day during Eid. I believe that when we will apologise in the mosques, pray for coronavirus to end, God will listen to our prayers and the situation will improve."

Public gatherings, especially in religious places where social distancing cannot be maintained, are still prohibited in India owing to the rising cases of coronavirus.

Rahman is not the only political leader to have come up with bizarre solutions to the coronavirus crisis.

A few days ago, West Bengal BJP President and Lok Sabha MP, Dilip Ghosh, recommended drinking cow urine to fight the virus. In a viral video, Congress leader Ravichandra Gatti, who belongs to Ullal city in Mangaluru, recommended rum and two half-fried eggs to beat the virus.

As the novel coronavirus cases continue to rise unabated, a lockdown was imposed in four localities of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh till July 24. These areas include- Ghazipur, Indira Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Ashiana.

India reported 37,148 novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 11,55,191, while the total number of recoveries rose to 7,24,577, according to Union health ministry data on Tuesday. The fatalities due to the disease climbed to 28,084 with 587 deaths reported in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.