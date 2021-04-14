'Coronavirus Will Run Away if We Sit Under the Sun,' Says Maskless Man in Viral Video

Several studies have confirmed that wearing masks has proved to be a beneficial precaution to control Covid-19 spread. However, a video of a man claiming a better precautionary measure than masks has left Netizens baffled. Recently, a video of a man explaining why he isn’t wearing a mask at an election rally is going viral on the internet. In the video shared on Twitter, the man who wasn’t wearing a mask amidst the crowd shares how coronavirus can be prevented in a simple and natural way. “I am not scared of corona. When I am sitting in the sun, corona runs away,” he states.

He further says that the more one sweats under the sun, the higher are the chances to get rid of the disease. And owing to the same belief, he himself doesn’t find any need to wear a mask.

However, when asked how he propounded this bizarre theory, he was quick to say that it was his own belief. Social media users seemed pretty amused by this man and his bizarre claim.

Meanwhile, 1,85,190 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the country on April 13. This is India’s highest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic. With 1,026 deaths recorded on the same day, the number of daily deaths has surged to the highest in nearly six months.

Amidst this alarming situation, wearing a mask is one of the most important protective measures to limit the spread. As Covid-19 spreads mainly from person to person through respiratory droplets, a mask provides a simple barrier to help prevent respiratory droplets from reaching others.

Masks are not a substitute for social distancing, so along with wearing a mask, one should always make sure to stand 6 feet apart from others in public places.

And most importantly, a mask should completely cover the nose and mouth without gaps.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here