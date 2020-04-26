CoronaWarriors: Cops Found Sleeping on Road amid Lockdown, Twitter Hails Them as Heroes

Most of the world is locked down in their homes, making the best of their time. However, police officials who come under the umbrella of essential service providers are working round the clock to maintain law and order during the coronavirus lockdown. There have been multiple pictures on social media offering a glimpse of policemen serving the needy.

Recently, another pic of two cops has gone viral. The photo, shared by IPS officer Madhur Verma on Twitter, shows two policemen sleeping on the ground after completing their hectic shift. The tweet has won the hearts of netizens.

Verma is the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Arunachal Pradesh.

Isn’t comfortable bed and an eight hour sleep such a luxury ?

Yes it is... if you are a cop !

Proud of these #CoronaWarriors pic.twitter.com/3H9ZrZupNp — Madhur Verma (@IPSMadhurVerma) April 24, 2020

Sharing the photo, the police officer wrote, “Isn’t comfortable bed and an eight hour sleep such a luxury? Yes it is... if you are a cop! Proud of these #CoronaWarriors.”

The picture was shared on April 24 and has garnered over 53,000 likes and close to 10,000 retweets.

Twitter users have flooded the picture with comments of appreciation. Many people paid respect to the two cops, while some said governments should provide more facilities to the police.

One user wrote that he is grateful to the cops for their selfless service.

God bless our corona warriors. Grateful for their selfless and much needed services. — J P Joshi (@JPJoshi1) April 24, 2020

Actress Swaroop Rawal, wife of Paresh Rawal, responded to the tweet with a suggestion. “How about providing mobile bunkers? I am sure that would be really and truly helpful,” she said.

How about providing mobile bunkers? I am sure that would be really and truly helpful. — Swaroop Rawal (@YoSwaroop) April 24, 2020

Police departments across the country are providing a helping hand in these tough times.

Last month, Punjab police delivered food and essential items to daily wagers and slum dwellers. The police department organised 'langars' (community meals) at some places to feed those who can barely manage a meal.



