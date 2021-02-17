Corpse Flower, Plant that Stinks Like Rotting Meat, Faces an Uncertain Future. Here's Why

One of the rarest, yet stinkiest, flowers in the world -- the corpse flower -- is probably dying and there might not be much we can do to save it.

But why does it smell so bad? According to LiveScience, the corpse flower blooms only for a short period of time. During that period, it gives off a putrid stench - similar to that of rotting flesh. A corpse, if you may. Horticulturists believe that the smell is to attract pollinators.

Dung beetles, flesh flies and other such carnivorous insects are the main pollinators of this plant. All of these insects have one thing in common - they feed on dying and rotting flesh. The smell attracts pollinators to the plant and helps in reproduction. Once the pollination process is complete, the flower collapses.

The flower is an example of inflorescence - a stalk with mutliple flowers. That's the phallus shaped stalk in the middle at the base of which both female and male parts are present.

The plant's scientific name is Amorphophallus titanum.

LiveScience says that the plant was first discovered in 1878 by Italian botanist Odoardo Beccari in Sumatra. However, their future is uncertain.

According to this report, there are around 500 specimens of the plant that exist in private collections, in nurseries and in universities. And they are inbred which reduces genetic diversity. This makes the plants extremely vulnerable to climate change, diseases and other problems.

They aren't faring too well in Sumatra either. Deforestation for crops and lumber have taken a serious toll. Currently, about 1,000 of these plants exist in the wild. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) listed the plant as endangered in 2018.

The Tools and Resources for Endangered and Exceptional Plant Species (TREES) programme, which was started by the Chicago Botanic Garden aims to preserve the species of corpse flower. As per a New York Times report from 2019, this programme will facilitate genetic testing across partnering botanic gardens.

However, it is not very easy to preserve these plants. The corpse flower has specific humidity and heat requirements and that is why it rarely blooms. Moreover, the plant has recalcitrant seeds which can't be stored the usual way. Freezing and drying would kill the seeds.