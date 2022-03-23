'Corrupting our Wives': ASHA Staff Shamed for Using Rubber Penis Models for Counselling

A rubber penis model given to ASHA workers in Maharashtra to educate people about reproductive health has created controversy. The workers alleged that whenever they took out the model in conservative pockets, men shamed them and accused them of corrupting their wives.“…as soon as we take out the mould, the family members, especially the men, take offence because of stigmatisation. They claim that we are shameless and corrupting their wives,” an ASHA from Nashik told The Indian Express. In fact, it has become a political issue now with a BJP leader, Akash Phundkar from Buldhana, asking the state government to take the models back. BBC Marathi reported that Chitra Wagh, BJP’s vice-president in the state, alleged that the government was promoting “sexual indulgence".

Interestingly, the rubber uterus models available with the ASHA workers have not invited such sharp remarks.

Maharashtra Rajy Aarogy Khate ASHA V Gat Prvartak Sanghtana, the association that represents ASHAs in the state, has reportedly requested the public health department to ask doctors to counsel couples with the replica. It has pointed out that most health workers have studied until Class 10 and might not be qualified to talk about sex education with the help of the tools. “Any improper discussion can further create confusion among couples and insult the manhood of men,” Raju Desale from the association told The Indian Express.

Around 25,000 kits with the new penis model have been distributed across the state to aid workers in counselling. Dr Archana Patil, head of Directorate of Health Service, told The Indian Express that the kit is useful, especially to spread awareness among newly-weds. “Through the tools, the ASHAs can also demonstrate the process of wearing condoms,” she told the newspaper.

A worker from Pune told BBC Marathi that these penis models are not new and they have been using them to counsel couples about family planning.

ASHA workers play a key part in community health programmes in India. They go from door-to-door to counsel the population on important matters like sex, sterilisation, and birth control, among others.

