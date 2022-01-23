Cosmic Cow Events Give Birth to Black Holes and Neutron Stars, Study Finds

A bright blast from a faraway galaxy 200 million light-years away on June 15 in 2018 familiarised astronomers with a subclass of supernova explosions, making up only 0.1 percent of such cosmic blasts. The first such blast that took place in 2018 had a unique identifier name of AT2018cow, and is more commonly referred to as the Cow. What defines these Cows are how they brighten up quickly, glow brilliantly in ultraviolet and blue light and continue to show up for months in higher-energy X-rays and lower-energy radio waves.

According to a recent press release by Chandra X-Ray Observatory, scientists have now found another member of the new Cow class of supernova explosions, which also happens to be the brightest one seen in X-rays to date. The new event has been dubbed as AT2020mrf and is only the fifth cosmic Cow found so far. A study on the recent discovery of the fifth Cow was published at arXiv.org. The study found a distinguishing trait in Cows, which sets them apart from massive star explosions. The study mentions that when a massive star explodes, it leaves behind either a black hole or a dead stellar remnant called a neutron star. These stellar remnants typically are inactive and shrouded by material ejected in the explosion. However, the study led by Yuhan Yao, a graduate student at Caltech, reveals that at their cores, Cow-like events have very active and exposed compact objects that emit high-energy X-ray emission. Yao, who presented the new findings virtually at the 239th meeting of the American Astronomical Society, said in a statement, ‘We can see down into the heart of these explosions to directly witness the birth of black holes and neutron stars.’

Another distinguishing factor of Cows is that they throw off loads of mass before they explode, and this mass gets illuminated later, following the massive explosion. On the contrary, when stars explode, they generate shock waves that are thought to plow through the pre-existing material, causing them to glow in radio and millimeter-wavelength light.

AT2020mrf is the first Cow event to be found initially in X-rays rather than optical light. Yao and her colleagues spotted the event in July 2020 using X-ray data from the Russian-German Spektrum-Roentgen-Gamma (SRG) telescope. The SRG data revealed that the explosion initially shined with 20 times more X-ray light than the original Cow event. Data captured by NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory a year later showed that the explosion was not only still under process but shining with 200 times more X-ray light than that detected from the original Cow event over a similar timeframe.

Astronomers speculate that it is a ‘central engine’ within the supernova debris that powers the intense, ongoing X-ray radiation.

