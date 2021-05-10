Cosmic Rose: NASA's Hubble Shares Stunning Image of Interacting Galaxies in Andromeda

If you enjoy seeing stunning images of our universe, you will surely like this. NASA’s Hubble Telescope had once turned its keen eye on an interesting cosmic event and captured an exciting image of two galaxies, 300 million light-years away in the constellation Andromeda. The two galaxies are interacting in a way that they appear to resemble a cosmic rose. The image was captured some 10 years ago but NASAreposted it on Instagram. The galaxies of Arp 273 interact due to gravitational attraction. The larger galaxy, UGC 1810appears in a rose-like shape because of the gravitational pull of the galaxy below it, UGC 1813. A swath of scattered blue sparkles in the image are immensely massive stars.

“A cosmic rose, just for you!” NASA wrote. See the image here:

“HOLY smokes, that is amazing,” one user commented on the post.

The image has been liked by more than 167,000 users since it was posted a day ago on April 21.

Most galaxies in outer space do not live in isolation and their encounters are a part of the evolution process for these cosmic bodies. NASA says its Hubble is the first major optical telescope to be placed in space and it has an unobstructed view of the universe, helping scientists observe the most distant stars and galaxies in our solar system.

Named after the American astronomer Edwin P. Hubble, it was launched in 1990 and has made more than 1.3 million observations since then as it whirls around Earth. According to the space agency, the Hubble telescope can see objects in space like seeing a “pair of fireflies in Tokyo that are less than 10 feet apart” from Washington.

The Hubble has captured several spectacular events in space and posted them to its Instagram account. Check out a few of them below:

NASA regularly shares incredible photographs on its social handles. Which one is your favourite?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here