'Cosplaying As Scientist': Internet Turns Ivanka Trump's Latest Photo Op Into a Viral Meme

Talking #WorkforceDevelopment and Infrastructure in Iowa today! @realDonaldTrump’s #Infrastructure initiative includes a robust plan to expand skills-focused learning to prepare the next generation of American workers for 21st century job opportunities. pic.twitter.com/10md8d5tnz — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 19, 2018

Incredible visit to Waukee APEX, a center where high paying jobs are seamlessly linked with motivated and highly skilled students. Through hands-on learning and #WorkforceDevelopment the careers of tomorrow are being created today! 💫 pic.twitter.com/QbLfdr6jkc — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 19, 2018

I love this so much because:



1) Turtlenecks are a lab safety violation.

2) So is not tying back long hair.

3) So is pouring into a container that you're directly holding.

4) Nobody uses volumetric flasks like that.



It's not even a good attempt at looking smart. pic.twitter.com/IO4vgdTzVW — ONE DAY GOD WILL BEG ME TO DIE AND I WILL REFUSE. (@CARRIONIER) March 20, 2018

Ivanka Trump pitches workforce development in Iowa and visits a science and Robotics lab. #sciencing #iknowwhatiamdoing pic.twitter.com/BGkBXJvHSp — Mary Viglione (@MaryViglione) March 20, 2018

when the receipie calls for the tears of exactly four poor children pic.twitter.com/uPet5U43Z2 — Colin Diersing (@cdiersing) March 19, 2018

Hey @IvankaTrump it's great that you like to cosplay as a scientist on Instagram but some of us are an #ActualLivingScientist. Tell us about what you're doing in this picture. I'm making a battery. #ILookLikeAnEngineer pic.twitter.com/fW5CFxLYAF — Holly aka Leia 🚀 (@absolutspacegrl) March 20, 2018

Meanwhile in the fragrance lab, Ivanka inches ever closer to perfecting the scent of treason. pic.twitter.com/MG4uKbbNx8 — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) March 21, 2018

Ivanka Trump is playing a scientific Barbie. Just like a real Barbie, she has no scientific credentials and the space where her heart should be is a hollow plastic shell. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/vjkDQwCJPz — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 21, 2018

This made me immediately think of one of my all-time favorite memes. pic.twitter.com/0MRtAHdcS7 — Suburban Men (@SuburbanMen) March 20, 2018

Never thought anyone could make science look so uncool but here's Ivanka playing pretend, once again. pic.twitter.com/P6M1bRFXRN — Ɠҽɱɱα εℓҽαɳσ૨™🇺🇸 (@Lady_Star_Gem) March 21, 2018

Ok, here’s my meme; I hope everyone looks at it, cause I’d love some opinions. There was so damned much material to choose from. pic.twitter.com/Ko2XSUWI4H — never claimed i was funny (@veronicamariez2) March 20, 2018

I imagine that as she did this she softly whispered to herself, “Science.” pic.twitter.com/h501KJ1erh — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) March 20, 2018

Ivanka looks like a scientist in a low budget straight to DVD movie. pic.twitter.com/4Couc0nxoG — 🇺🇸 Migs (@Miguel_M1GS) March 20, 2018

me: god I hate math and science lmaoo



hot doctor: *breathes*



me: pic.twitter.com/a1RDWclZ4F — Robbie Couch (@robbie_couch) March 20, 2018

Ivanka is Spliting Atoms again, Just one of her many hobbies. pic.twitter.com/YQo3vcli2J — C.X.F. HIJACK (@ACTOROUTONLOAN) March 20, 2018

Me: What are you gonna dress up as for Halloween, Ivanka?



Ivanka: A scientist! pic.twitter.com/J4zlXUaOK0 — MauricioGómezMontoya (@MauroGM3) March 20, 2018

While the US President Donald Trump is no stranger to the meme world, it was Ivanka Trump's recent photo op that got the Internet talking.Ivanka Trump, who serves as an adviser to the President, was on a tour to the Innovation and Learning Center in Waukee with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday to raise awareness about her father's infrastructure investment plan.During her tour, Ms Trump visited students conducting research at the Aspiring Professional Experience (APEX) and participated in several experiments."This is so amazing. This is such a cool place to come," Ivanka said to Business Insider. "It's going to be hard to get rid of us."According to a Business Insider report, the experiments ranged from helping to write code, to programming a wind tunnel, to an examination of a zebrafish embryo,The report further states that during one of the tests, Ivanka tested the nicotine content of "vape juice" used in electronic cigarettes while wearing a lab coat and safety glasses."I can't promise that I'll get this right, but at least we'll look the part, right?" she said.A very enthusiastic Ivanka then took to her Twitter and Instagram accounts to share photographs of her "sciencing".Finding her lab coat pics too irresistible, Internet users mocked her with memes.