3-min read

'Cosplaying As Scientist': Internet Turns Ivanka Trump's Latest Photo Op Into a Viral Meme

Ivanka Trump's 'sciencing' in a lab coat and safety glasses is Internet's favourite meme.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:March 21, 2018, 2:27 PM IST
Ivanka Trump / Instagram
While the US President Donald Trump is no stranger to the meme world, it was Ivanka Trump's recent photo op that got the Internet talking.

Ivanka Trump, who serves as an adviser to the President, was on a tour to the Innovation and Learning Center in Waukee with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday to raise awareness about her father's infrastructure investment plan.

During her tour, Ms Trump visited students conducting research at the Aspiring Professional Experience (APEX) and participated in several experiments.

"This is so amazing. This is such a cool place to come," Ivanka said to Business Insider. "It's going to be hard to get rid of us."

According to a Business Insider report, the experiments ranged from helping to write code, to programming a wind tunnel, to an examination of a zebrafish embryo,

The report further states that during one of the tests, Ivanka tested the nicotine content of "vape juice" used in electronic cigarettes while wearing a lab coat and safety glasses.

"I can't promise that I'll get this right, but at least we'll look the part, right?" she said.

A very enthusiastic Ivanka then took to her Twitter and Instagram accounts to share photographs of her "sciencing".







Finding her lab coat pics too irresistible, Internet users mocked her with memes.













































