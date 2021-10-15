Costly Cuppa: This Cafe in Hyderabad is Selling Tea That Costs Rs 1,000 Per Serving

How much money are you willing to shell out for a cup of tea? Well, Niloufer Cafe in Hyderabad just introduced a cup of the beverage that costs Rs 1,000 and the management promises that it’s all worth it.

To begin with, it’s made from tea leaves that cost Rs 75,000 a kg. Speaking to News18, Shashank Anumula, managing director of the cafe, said: “It’s a variety called Golden Tips Black Tea and we bought it at an auction in Maijan in Assam. Only 1.5 kg was available and we bought the whole lot. We want our customers to taste its unique and fragrant taste."

However, this is not the first time that the cafe is offering this tea variety. It has been serving the same for the past two years.

Tea lovers in Hyderabad should keep it in mind that this variety is served without milk, and is not the creamy, sweet Irani tea that the city is known for. When asked what would be the best accompaniments for this richly-flavoured concoction, Shashank says: “Our Osmania, Butter Almond or Dry Fruit cookies pair very well with this variety. This tea is available at our Banjara Hills outlet only."

Assam’s Maijan Golden Tips, known for its malty aroma, is one of the most expensive tea varieties in the country. In 2019, it created a record at Guwahati Tea Auction Centre by selling for Rs 70,000 per kg.

Earlier this year, one tea seller in Kolkata too started selling tea at Rs 1,000 per cup. This variety is called Bo-Lei that costs Rs 3 lakh per kilogram. Bo-Lei, also known as Pu-Erh tea or Puer, Po Lei or Bolay tea is made in China. The Bo-Lei tea is made from Camellia Sinensis plant which is used to make green and black tea. Bo-Lei is fermented and oxidised which gives the tea a unique deep, earthy flavor.

