Could Elon Musk Become World's First Trillionaire in 2024?

Elon Musk could become the first person ever to accumulate $1 trillion net worth and it could happen as early as 2024, reports Teslarati. The projection is a result of research conducted by Tipalti Approve. The Tesla boss and SpaceX CEO’s current net worth, as per Forbes, stands at over $260 billion, which is almost $70 billion more than Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ current estimation of about $190 billion. While Tesla ownership is responsible for most of the world’s richest man’s wealth, SpaceX has also pushed the cause along. “Since 2017, Musk’s fortune has shown an annual average increase of 129%, which could potentially see him enter the trillion-dollar club in just two short years, achieving a net worth of $1.38 trillion by 2024 at age 52," Approve said in its report via Yahoo Finance. SpaceX incomes are largely responsible, the report said, as it charges various governmental and commercial clients to send satellites, ISS supplies, people et al to space.

Advertisement

Other billionaires are also expected to join the trillion dollar club, but they would only follow Musk up there. TikTok founder Zhang Yiming would enter the club by 2026 at 42 years old, making him the youngest trillionaire. Bezos, on the other hand, would hit one trillion net worth only in 2030. Approve’s report said that only a few years ago, Bezos would have been considered the primary contender to enter the $1 trillion club in place of Musk.

These figures, as always, are subject to the vagaries of inflation. Back in October 2021, Musk had responded to a tweet by researcher Eli David who shared a screengrab of a news report that read, “2 percent of Elon Musk’s wealth could solve world hunger, says director of UN Food scarcity organisation." In his response, the founder of SpaceX tweeted, “If WFP (World Food Programme) can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it."

According to a report by Forbes, the 50-year-old businessman recently disclosed that he donated more than $5 billion worth of shares in Tesla to an unspecified charity in November. This transaction came weeks after he promised to sell 10 per cent of his holdings in the company. Forbes cited a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, which shows that Musk transferred the 5,044,000 Tesla shares—which were worth more than $5.4 billion at the time—over the course of 10 days in November. The filing described the transfer as a “bona fide gift” to charity, but it did not reveal which charity received the shares.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.