'Could Have Been an E-mail': Twitterati Roast Facebook's New VR Remote Work App

It seems like the COVID-19 pandemic stands right in front of the doorsteps of our schools, colleges, and offices, like a bouncer denying entry to everyone. Work and education are now restricted to the computer screen, and a new virtual world has been created.

Mark Zuckerberg, the human bridge between the physical and the digital world, on Thursday launched a new virtual-reality remote work app that lets you attend meetings in a digital meeting room with a customized avatar. The users can wear Facebook’s Oculus Quest 2 VR Headsets and zoom in to the meetings.

As the app launched, it was instantly picked up by the eyes of social media, and netizens just couldn’t keep quiet. There was a mixed bag of reactions on social media. While some people commended the step Facebook has taken towards the ‘Metaverse’ through VR technology, some people loathed the new invention and shared hilarious reactions.

One user wrote, “Me, coming out of a one-hour VR meeting that could have been an email.”

Me, coming out of a 1 hour VR meeting that could have been an email https://t.co/Wn87COdgXX pic.twitter.com/HO7rCdR8Kw— Shoegaze Socialist (@Fuzzy_DunIop) August 19, 2021

The pandemic saw the coining of new terms such as ‘zoom fatigue’ to express their virtual meeting woes. However, with the metaverse app launched by Mark, it seems like people have no way out of those dreadful virtual meetings. One Twitter user stated how Mark managed to combine the two worst parts of working from home and working from an office in one app.

No one:Mark Zuckerberg: I made an app that combines the worst parts of working from home and working in the office. YOU'RE WELCOME. https://t.co/WEgd9f707u — Apocalyptica (@ApocalypticaNow) August 19, 2021

One user shared a picture from the movie Star Wars involving a holographic figure and wrote, “Sorry I’m late, guys. I couldn’t remember the meeting password.” Others found a 'silver lining' to the innovation.

On the plus side now you don't even have to put on clothes you can just dress up your avatar. with Zoom you have to at least wear a shirt. So small silver lining.— The Bottomest Pit (@EvelynDarque) August 19, 2021

MARK ZUCKERBERG: What if we made Zoom…suck worse?FACEBOOK LIEUTENANTS: Sir, it's not possible. It can't be done ZUCK [grinning devilishly]: That's where you're wrong. Get me my space helmet — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) August 19, 2021

Facebook is overlapping the boundaries of real and virtual with their Horizon Workrooms – what Facebook is calling the meeting rooms. However, people are just as skeptical as they will be for any new tech. What do you think about the latest VR meeting rooms?

