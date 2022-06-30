Could Recycling CO2 Be a Solution to Making Eco-friendly Concrete?

Canadian company CarbonCure is tackling the carbon footprint of concrete production. To reduce the material’s planetary impact, it uses a unique and surprising technique: it injects recycled CO2 into the mix. The production of cement, which makes up the bulk of concrete, represents a significant source of CO2 emissions. With its unusual approach, CarbonCure intends to significantly reduce the carbon dioxide emissions associated with concrete production worldwide. While the manufacturing and transportation sectors are often singled out as heavy polluters when it comes to CO2 emissions, the construction and public works sector has its own load. For example, global cement production is currently responsible for approximately 2.7 billion tons of CO2 emissions each year, according to the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA), a figure that has more than doubled in 20 years. This represents nearly 8% of the world’s total CO2 emissions!

Cement is a key component of concrete, and demand for it has never been higher than it is now. So as it does not yet seem possible to reduce the use of cement in the current economic context, solutions need to be found to reduce its carbon impact.

For years now, CarbonCure has been working on a unique and highly innovative technology to inject recycled CO2 into concrete to reduce the amount of cement needed. The idea is to use CO2 produced by other industries, such as ethanol and fertilizer plants, by mixing it with cement, water, sand and other materials that make up the concrete. This causes a reaction that mineralizes the CO2, so that it can never be released into the atmosphere again, even if the concrete is one day subject to demolition.

The process reduces emissions in two ways: first, by reducing the demand for cement, and second, by recycling some of the emissions from other industries. According to CarbonCure, the technology even makes concrete stronger.

The technology is currently used by more than 500 concrete plants worldwide, and the company is backed by major corporations, including Amazon. CarbonCure’s goal is to remove up to the equivalent of 500 million tons of CO2 from the air per year by 2030.

