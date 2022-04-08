Count Penguins, Run Post Office in Antarctica: British Heritage Trust's Dream Job Offer

A British trust based at Port Lockroy, now converted into a post office and museum, recently announced vacancies for a very offbeat job in Antarctica. What is arguably the world’s most offbeat post office, is looking for people who can spend five months in the thick ice-covered continent and count the penguins living there. Apart from this very peculiar responsibility, the job role also expects people to maintain the museum and the artefacts and gift shop that this edifice fosters.

Port Lockroy was the first permanent resident of the British in the Antarctica Peninsula and was established in 1944. The base, located on Goudier Island, became defunct in 1962, after which, in 2006, it was converted into a museum and a post office. The job vacancy was announced by the UK Antarctic Heritage Trust, a British charity.

As per the announcement released on their website, the candidates need to have a good level of environmental awareness, physical fitness, and adequate knowledge of minimum impact living. In the five-month period of the job, the staff, apart from managing the post office and museum, will also count the population of the Gentoo penguin colony and look after them in order to protect them.

A batch was appointed at the Port Lockroy base in 2019, after which, the site was deserted of people due to COVID-19 restrictions. The batch of candidates chosen this year will be the first to live at the base since 2019. One of the members of the staff, in an interview with BBC, told about her experience at the site.

Lauren Elliot was one of the postmasters at the base and described her experience to be “magical.” “It was really exciting. We got to count all the penguins when they hatched. You have to do a lot of cleaning and there is lots of penguin poo, which we call guano, but there is never time to be bored – It is a really interesting place,” Lauren said.

The selected batch of candidates will undergo one week of training in Cambridge in October before setting their journey for Antarctica later this year. The staff will work and live there till March 2023.

