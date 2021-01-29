Country's Tallest Buddha Statue to Be Installed in Bodgaya is Made by a Bengal Clay Modeller

A hundred feet statue of Lord Buddha, which the modeller claims is the largest in the country, is being made in the city for installation at a temple in Bodh Gaya next year. The fiber glass statue of Buddha in a reclining posture is being made in parts at a ground at Ghoshpara area of Baranagar by clay modeller Mintu Pal.

Buddha International Welfare Mission is behind the initiative for installing the giant statue at its temple in Bodhgaya by Buddha Purnima next year (2022), Pal said on Thursday. A spokesman of the organisation said as per their knowledge, this would be the largest Buddha idol in the country.

"Work is going on smoothly. But it will take months to finish chiseling different parts, which will then be transported to the temple," Pal said. The statue will be assembled at the temple for the final shape.

Pal had earlier made an 80-feet-high Durga idol at Deshapriya Park area of the city in 2015, which was touted as the largest one of the goddess in the world. PTI