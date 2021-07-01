Couple Asks Guests to Clean Dishes at Wedding to Minimise Cost after Splurging on Venue

A wedding day is one of the most important events in a person’s life and people leave no stone unturned to make it memorable. To have that perfect wedding, people at times go beyond their affordability and splurge on the venue, food, drinks, and clothes. However, when you push the limit too far, things get problematic, just like in this case of a wedding where guests were asked to clean dishes. This was done because the couple had to do budgeting after spending too much on the venue.

Narrating the bizarre wedding story in a Reddit post, an American woman writes that the wedding party of her relative looked like a very grand affair. The couple had gone all out splurging on the venue and the bride’s beautiful couture gown and everything seemed perfect. From the food to decoration, everything was just right but what unfolded later turned this wedding into a nightmare for her.

The woman who had gone to attend the wedding with her now-husband served herself a plate and sat down to enjoy it. Her partner had gone to the washroom, so, he was supposed to join her later. But by the time he returned, the food was over. Apparently, there was food for only 3/4th of the guest as the couple had to cut down on cost after spending generously on the purchase of top-of-the-line ingredients for the food.

Also, there was no caterer as the couple had decided to ‘self-cater’ and one of their chef friends had chipped in for help to keep the wedding budget in check.

After the dinner, as the guest woman and her partner sat down to attend the reception, the maid of honour approached asking them to come to the kitchen. They were then asked to help clean the pile of dirty dishes lying there. As part of the self-catering set-up, the dishes were rented and had to be returned cleaned, otherwise, the couple wouldn’t get their security deposit back. The woman along with 9 other guests started cleaning the dishes and missed the dance and the cake cutting. However, there was nothing much to regret as there wasn’t enough cake for everyone anyway.

